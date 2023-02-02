Meet The 2023 Class: OL Alex Birchmeier

BSD’s recruiting staff sat down for a roundtable on each prospect Penn State signed in the 2023 class. Coming in at No. 3 was four-star offensive lineman Alex Birchmeier.

What makes you excited about Alex Birchmeier?

“Birchmeier has a great center of balance and core. He also does a tremendous job with hand placement to go with really good feet. I love offensive/defensive linemen who wrestle and Birch is a state champion wrestler. He is mean, nasty, physical, and violent in the trenches. Being a mauler as an offensive lineman is something that a player either has or doesn’t, a lot of times that mean streak can not be taught, and Birchmeier most certainly has that.” --Marty

What worries you about Alex Birchmeier?

“It’s being really picky given that Birchmeier has one of the highest floors of any offensive lineman in the 2023 recruiting class, but I think his upside is slightly limited for two reasons. One, I wouldn’t qualify him as an elite mover. He has good feet and balance, but needs to improve as a lateral mover. Secondly, his length looks just average, which could provide him some trouble especially as he’ll need to pass protect more often at the college level.” --Patrick

Do you think Alex Birchmeier will be redshirted next season? Around what point of his career do you think he pushes for meaningful playing time?

“Penn State’s depth up front (imagine saying that a year ago) probably keeps Birchmeier from burning his redshirt, but PSU will probably look to get him some reps if possible. Could play meaningful snaps year two.” --Clay

What do you think is the most realistic outcome for Alex Birchmeier: depth provider, rotational/one-year starter, multi-year starter, all-conference, or all-american?

Clay: All-conference at guard, multi-year starter at tackle.

Marty: All-conference

Patrick: All-conference

Lastly, where do you have Alex Birchmeier ranked in Penn State’s class?

Clay: No. 3

Marty: No. 3

Patrick: No. 5