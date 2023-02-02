Meet The 2023 Class: TE Andrew Rappleyea

BSD’s recruiting staff sat down for a roundtable on each prospect Penn State signed in the 2023 class. Coming in at No. 2 was four-star tight end Andrew Rappleyea.

What makes you excited about Andrew Rappleyea?

“Listen. I feel as though I’ve done a pretty good job this year of being realistic with projections for this class. I have eight depth providers, five rotational/one-year starters, four multi-year starters, and four all-conference selections — so I’m not here hyping guys up to just hype them up, right?

I point this all out because I want to emphasize how freaking much I love Andrew Rappleyea. I knew he was a class favorite of Penn State recruitniks on the worldwide web, so even when watching his film, I tried to be a little more picky with him. But I was blown away. His footwork and suddenness in route running is stupidly elite for a kid who is 6-foot-4, 235 pounds. He’s able to get in and out of breaks without dropping speed in a way that is freaky. Consistently catches the ball away from his body, just an absolute terror after the catch, and you add that he’s already a strong blocker — maaaaaaaaan.

I understand that he really should a 2022 recruit and that extra year certainly aids him in his dominance, but I really don’t understand how he’s not a consensus Top 100 prospect. I won’t make a comparison for who he reminds me of because that’s ridiculous but.” --Patrick

What worries you about Andrew Rappleyea?

“Nothing? I honestly have a hard time finding anything to worry about with Rappleyea. It’s a lazy comparison, but he reminds me a lot of Pat Freiermuth coming out of high school. If there would be any concern, it would be him adjusting to the obvious increased talent and competition level.” --Marty

Do you think Andrew Rappleyea will be redshirted next season? Around what point of his career do you think he pushes for meaningful playing time?

“Maaaaaybeee. Theo Johnson and Tyler Warren are nailed on as starters/subs. Beyond that, if Penn State goes to three tight end sets again I’m not convinced Jerry Cross or Khalil Dinkins are keeping him off the field. Let’s see how he adjusts in the weight room and handles blocking.” --Clay

What do you think is the most realistic outcome for Andrew Rappleyea: depth provider, rotational/one-year starter, multi-year starter, all-conference, or all-american?

Clay: All-conference

Marty: All-american

Patrick: All-american

Lastly, where do you have Andrew Rappleyea ranked in Penn State’s class?

Clay: No. 2

Marty: No. 2

Patrick: No. 1