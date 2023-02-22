Jalen Pickett Named Big Ten, National Player of the Week

Jalen Pickett better install an extra trophy shelf.

The senior guard has earned a host of honors for an exceptional week of play in helping lead the Nittany Lions to victories against Illinois and Minnesota. In addition to being named the Big Ten Player of the Week, Pickett received multiple national honors as well in being named the ESPN National Player of the Week, the NCAA March Madness Player of the Week, the Lute Olson National Player of the Week and the Field of 68 National Player of the Week.

Pickett started the week by becoming the first Penn State player to eclipse 40 points in a game in 62 years, racking up 41 points on 15-of-20 shooting against Illinois. He also chipped in eight assists and two rebounds. It was also the most points scored by a Big Ten player this season.

Pickett continued his hot streak with 32 points in the team’s 76-69 victory at Minnesota on Saturday night. He just missed out on a triple-double, chipping in nine rebounds and eight assists. His season averages of 18.6 points per game, 7.4 rebounds per game and 7 assists per game have him on pace to become just the second player to average 18/7/7 in the last three decades.

Penn State will resume action on Thursday, tipping off at 6:30 against Ohio State in Columbus.