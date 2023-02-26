YAY HOOPS: Penn State vs Rutgers Open Thread

Penn State (17-11, 8-9 B1G) vs Rutgers (17-11, 9-8 B1G)
It’s a Sunday night and we know you want to talk some Penn State basketball. Especially with this being a vital matchup for the Nittany Lions and their NCAA Tournament hopes. The usual open thread rules apply: No porn, no politics/religion, don’t post illegal streams of the game, and just be kind to one another, mmkay?
How to Watch, Listen, News & Notes
Where: Bryce Jordan Center, State College, PA
Tip-off: 6:30 PM EST
TV: BTN
Radio: Penn State Sports Network (online streaming)
NET Rankings: Penn State No. 56, Rutgers No. 37
Kenpom Rankings: Penn State No. 50, Rutgers No. 34
Betting Lines
The odds below are according to BetOnline and as of the afternoon of February 26th:
- Against the Spread (ATS): Penn State (-2.5), Rutgers (+2.5)
- Over/Under (O/U): Over 133.5 (-110), Under 133.5 (-110)
