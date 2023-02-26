YAY HOOPS: Penn State vs Rutgers Open Thread

Penn State (17-11, 8-9 B1G) vs Rutgers (17-11, 9-8 B1G)

It’s a Sunday night and we know you want to talk some Penn State basketball. Especially with this being a vital matchup for the Nittany Lions and their NCAA Tournament hopes. The usual open thread rules apply: No porn, no politics/religion, don’t post illegal streams of the game, and just be kind to one another, mmkay?

How to Watch, Listen, News & Notes

Where: Bryce Jordan Center, State College, PA

Tip-off: 6:30 PM EST

TV: BTN

Radio: Penn State Sports Network (online streaming)

NET Rankings: Penn State No. 56, Rutgers No. 37

Kenpom Rankings: Penn State No. 50, Rutgers No. 34

Betting Lines

The odds below are according to BetOnline and as of the afternoon of February 26th: