Blessed & Honored: Two More Defensive Commitments Potentially on the Horizon & More

PENN STATE’S 2024 RECRUITING CLASS APPEARS CLOSE TO GROWING

Currently, Penn State’s 2024 recruiting class holds a pair of commitments in offensive lineman Cooper Cousins and linebacker Anthony Speca. It appears that the two in-state prospects could have some company in the class soon.

Linebaker Kari Jackson is set to make a “major announcement” later today. All signs point toward this being a commitment announcement from Jackson.

In recent days the 247Sports crystal ball for Jackson has started to trend in favor of the Nittany Lions. Following a junior day visit to campus last month, the Nittany Lions appeared to have the momentum in Jackson’s commitment. Now they may be turning this momentum into a commitment from the three-star Michigan native.

Staying in Pennsylvania, the Nittany Lions may also be close to adding the first defensive back to their 2024 recruiting class. Cornerback Kenny Woseley has announced a final four that includes the Nittany Lions and has set a commitment date of this upcoming Friday.

and then there were 4️⃣…. pic.twitter.com/NC7XY07UCa — kenny woseley II (@kwoseley35) February 24, 2023

All signs point toward the Nittany Lions landing a commitment from the high three-star Imhotep Charter product. Landing Woseley would continue Penn State’s strong in-state start to their 2024 recruiting class.

IN-STATE OFFENSIVE TACKLE PROSPECT’S TOP 3

Zafir Stewart, a teammate of Woseley at Imhotep Charter, is quickly budding into one of the top offensive tackle prospects in Pennsylvania for the 2024 cycle. Over the weekend, he released a top 3 that included the Nittany Lions.

3️⃣ doors 1 key pic.twitter.com/REBdfidGUb — zafir stewart (@firduece) February 26, 2023

Stewart was on campus for a junior day in January and should return to campus for a visit, or potentially even multiple visits, this spring/summer. Stewart is a raw prospect but one with a high ceiling. Similar to Chimdy Onoh last cycle.

Penn State is likely to take a five or six man offensive line class this cycle. Due to this, it would not be a surprise to see Stewart end up in the class. He likely has some questions to be answered, but there is certainly a scenario where he ends up a Nittany Lion.