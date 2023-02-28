Oh, Hello: Four-Star LB Kari Jackson Commits To Penn State

Blessed and thankful to announce my commitment as a student-athlete to Penn State University!!! #WeAre #LBU pic.twitter.com/XUBa8CqLaz — Kari Jackson (@Kari_Jackson24) February 28, 2023

THE SKINNY

Height/Weight: 6-foot-2, 215 pounds

Hometown/High School: West Bloomfield, MI (West Bloomfield H.S.)

Ranking: ★★★★ (0.8910 247Sports Composite — No. 395 overall)

Notable Offers: Duke, Kentucky, Michigan State, Stanford, and Wisconsin

HIGHLIGHTS

THE TALE

Being from Michigan, Jackson hasn’t been able to get to Penn State a ton, but he did recently visit for a Junior Day back in January. Since then, the wheels have been in motion for a commitment to Penn State, with things becoming (verbally) official Tuesday morning. Jackson becomes the third overall prospect in Penn State’s 2024 recruiting class, joining PA natives Cooper Cousins and fellow linebacker prospect Anthony Speca to give the Nittany Lions a nice start to the 2024 cycle.

OUTLOOK

West Bloomfield isn’t new territory for Penn State, with the Nittany Lions having landed Lance Dixon way back in the 2019 class. While things didn’t quite work out for Dixon here in Happy Valley, he and Jackson are quite different when it comes to how they profile as linebackers. Jackson is much more of your classic linebacker prospect — he plays in the middle for West Bloomfield, and will almost assuredly end up as a Mike or Will box linebacker at Penn State as well.