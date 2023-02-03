Meet The 2023 Class: OL J’ven Williams

BSD’s recruiting staff sat down for a roundtable on each prospect Penn State signed in the 2023 class. Coming in at No. 1 was four-star offensive lineman J’ven Williams.

What makes you excited about J’ven Williams?

“Human beings the size of J’ven Williams should not be nearly as athletic as he is or be able to move the way he does. Add in Williams having good length and borderline elite footwork, and there is a lot to be excited about with Williams. He is also a physical kid and not afraid to punish defenders. There’s a reason Williams is a five-star recruit according to some recruiting sites.” --Marty

What worries you about J’ven Williams?

“Williams didn’t pass block much at all in high school’s option offense. But he’s so fluid it’s hard to imagine him struggling a ton. And even if he does, I can’t see any way a healthy J’Ven Williams isn’t an animal if he needs to move inside.” --Clay

Do you think J’ven Williams will be redshirted next season? Around what point of his career do you think he pushes for meaningful playing time?

“I do. Penn State’s offensive line depth is actually in a pretty good spot, and being that Williams will be transitioning from high school guard to college offensive tackle, there’s going to be some warts during the next year. I’m a big fan obviously, but going from a run-heavy scheme where he was pulling or moving forward a lot to playing a spot that requires a lot more backward movement, and that’s a recipe for a redshirt season – followed by, hopefully, starting at right tackle in 2024.” --Patrick

What do you think is the most realistic outcome for J’ven Williams: depth provider, rotational/one-year starter, multi-year starter, all-conference, or all-american?

Clay: All-american

Marty: All-conference

Patrick: All-conference

Lastly, where do you have J’ven Williams ranked in Penn State’s class?

Clay: No. 1

Marty: No. 1

Patrick: No. 2