YAY HOOPS: Penn State at Nebraska Open Thread

Penn State (14-8 Overall, 5-6 Big Ten) at Nebraska (10-13, 3-9)

Still very much riding the NCAA Tournament bubble, the Nittany Lions face a must-win road trip to Nebraska in order to stay on pace for a potential bid. Come chat with your fellow BSD’ers while the action happens, but remember, the typical open thread rules apply: No porn, no politics/religion, no links to illegal streams of the game, and please be kind to one another, mmkay?

How to Watch, Listen, News & Notes

Where: Pinnacle Bank Arena, Lincoln, Nebraska

Tip-off: Today (Sunday, February 5th) at 4:30 PM EST

TV: B1G Network

Radio: Penn State Sports Network (online streaming)

NET Rankings: Penn State No. 54, No. 99 Nebraska

KenPom Rankings: Penn State No. 46, Nebraska No. 104

Betting Lines

The odds below are according to BetOnline and as of the morning of February 5th