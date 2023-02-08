Sean Clifford Not Among 7 Nittany Lions Invited to NFL Combine

There will be seven Penn State players attending the NFL Combine. However, four-year captain and starting quarterback Sean Clifford was not among those to be invited. Clifford will still have his chance to showcase his abilities during Penn State’s Pro Day prior to the draft, as he hopes for a chance to be on an NFL squad when training camp begins in July.

Three of Clifford’s main targets were invited, including wide receivers Parker Washington and Mithcell Tinsley, as well as tight end Brenton Strange. Center Juice Suggs, who proved versatile across the line during his time in State College, was also invited.

Three members of the defense were invited - cornerback Joey Porter Jr., safety Ji’Ayir Brown, and defensive tackle P.J. Mustipher. Porter Jr. is widely expected to be the first Nittany Lion to hear his name called, with many mock drafts including him as a top 15 overall pick.

The NFL Combine will take place starting February 27 and run through March 6, with most of the event being televised on NFL Network.