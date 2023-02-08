YAY HOOPS: Wisconsin IGT

Wisconsin (13-9, 5-7 B1G) at Penn State (14-9, 5-7 B1G)

Must win time, folks. Come chat with your fellow BSD’ers while the action happens, but remember, the typical open thread rules apply: No porn, no politics/religion, no links to illegal streams of the game, and please be kind to one another, mmkay?

How to Watch, Listen, News & Notes

Where: Bryce Jordan Center, University Park, PA

Tip-off: Today (Wednesday, February 8th) at 8:30 PM EST

TV: B1G Network

Radio: Penn State Sports Network (online streaming)

NET Rankings: Penn State No. 77, Wisconsin No. 58

KenPom Rankings: Penn State No. 50, Wisconsin No. 67

Betting Lines

The odds below are according to BetOnline and as of the morning of February 8th