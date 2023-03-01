YAY HOOPS: Northwestern IGT

Penn State (17-12, 8-10 B1G) at Northwestern (20-9, 11-7 B1G)

Is there hope? Sure, there’s always hope. Penn State must have this one to keep legitimate NCAA hopes alive. Let’s watch, shall we? The usual open thread rules apply: No porn, no politics/religion, don’t post illegal streams of the game, and just be kind to one another, mmkay?

How to Watch, Listen, News & Notes

Where: Welsh-Ryan Arena, Evanston, IL

Tip-off: 9:00 PM EST

TV: BTN

Radio: Penn State Sports Network (online streaming)

NET Rankings: Penn State No. 56, Northwestern No. 41

Kenpom Rankings: Penn State No. 50, Northwestern No. 48

Betting Lines

The odds below are according to BetOnline and as of the morning of March 1st: