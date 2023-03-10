YAY HOOPS: Penn State vs Northwestern Open Thread

Penn State (20-12) at Northwestern (21-10)
The Nittany Lions likely secured their bid last night against Illinois. This is icing on the cake, and a chance to improve seeding with another quadrant 1 win. As always, open thread rules apply. No illegal streams, no NSFW content, and for the love of all things cute, be nice to each other, the players, and the staff!
Here’s to a victory! We Are!
How to Watch, Listen, News & Notes
Where: United Center, Chicago, IL
Tip-off: 6:30 PM EST
TV: B1G Network
Radio: Penn State Sports Network (online streaming)
NET Rankings: Penn State No. 54, Northwestern No. 41
Kenpom Rankings: Penn State No. 49, Northwestern No. 42
Betting Lines
- Against the Spread (ATS): Northwestern -1.5
- Over/Under (O/U): 130 (-110)
