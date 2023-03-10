YAY HOOPS: Penn State vs Northwestern Open Thread

Penn State (20-12) at Northwestern (21-10)

The Nittany Lions likely secured their bid last night against Illinois. This is icing on the cake, and a chance to improve seeding with another quadrant 1 win. As always, open thread rules apply. No illegal streams, no NSFW content, and for the love of all things cute, be nice to each other, the players, and the staff!

Here’s to a victory! We Are!

How to Watch, Listen, News & Notes

Where: United Center, Chicago, IL

Tip-off: 6:30 PM EST

TV: B1G Network

Radio: Penn State Sports Network (online streaming)

NET Rankings: Penn State No. 54, Northwestern No. 41

Kenpom Rankings: Penn State No. 49, Northwestern No. 42

Betting Lines