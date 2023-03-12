YAY HOOPS: Penn State vs Purdue Open Thread

Penn State (21-12) at Northwestern (22-10)

What else is left to say? All the collective masses wanted was a single win in the Big Ten Tournament to breathe a little easier on Selection Sunday. Penn State said “hold my beer,” but in a good way. If the Lions have another win in them, they’ll be the Big Ten Tournament champions!

As always, open thread rules apply. No illegal streams, no NSFW content, and for the love of all things cute, be nice to each other, the players, and the staff!

Here’s to a victory! We Are!

How to Watch, Listen, News & Notes

Where: United Center, Chicago, IL

Tip-off: 3:30 PM EST

TV: CBS (and the CBS Sports app)

Radio: Penn State Sports Network (online streaming)

NET Rankings: Penn State No. 49, Purdue No. 5

Kenpom Rankings: Penn State No. 43, Purdue No. 5

