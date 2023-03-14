Penn State Top 10 of ‘22: #9 WR Parker Washington

Following each season, the BSD staff votes on the 10 best players. A #1 vote is worth 10 points, a #2 vote is nine points, and so on. Today we kick off our Top 10 series with our #9 vote-getter - wide receiver Parker Washington.

When Jahan Dotson announced he was leaving for the NFL, all eyes turned to Parker Washington. The No. 2 receiver behind Dotson, Washington was poised to take on a larger role within the receiver group in 2022.

Depending on who you ask, Washington may or may not have lived up to the expectations placed on him during the preseason. Having been named to several preseason awards list, as well as being named preseason first All-Big Ten by Pro Football Focus, folks expected a Jahan-like season out of the third-year receiver.

While he never really did achieve Jahan status (mostly due to an injury ending his season early), he did start coming along as the season unfolded, catching his first tochdown pass in the game against Minnesota. His second came a week later, a 58-yard pass that could have easily been for a lot less, but his athleticism allowed him to evade a defender for the score.

When it was all said and done, Washington ended the day with a career high 179 receiving yards.

Although he played three fewer games than the 2021 season, Washington still caught 46 passes for 611 yards in 2022, on pace to match or exceed his 64 passes for 820 the previous season.

Washington would end the season with a second team All-Big Ten selection by Pro Football Focus, and an honorable mention All-Big Ten selection by the coaches and media.

Washington, of course, chose to forego his eligibility, and is off to the live his NFL dream! We wish Washington good luck as he prepares for his pro career.