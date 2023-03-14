Jalen Pickett Named Second Team AP All-American

Jalen Pickett added a bunch of honors to his collection this afternoon, but the best of the group: Second Team AP All-American.

A Tuesday award haul for our All-American @JalenPickett7



▪️ AP second-team All-America

▪️ USBWA District II Player of the Year

▪️ NABC first-team All-District

▪️ USBWA All-District#WeAre |

As everyone well knows, Pickett was fantastic for the Nittany Lions this season. He improved in all aspects of his game, increasing his points per game (13.3 —> 17.9), assists per game (4.4 —> 6.7), rebounds per game (4.3 —> 7.3), three point shooting percentage (32% —> 38.3%), and field goal percentage (42% —> 51.6%).

On the second team, Pickett is joined by Gonzaga’s Drew Timme, UCLA’s Jaime Jaquez Jr., Kentucky’s Oscar Tshiebwe, and Arizona’s Azoulas Tubelis.

Pickett is just the second Penn State player to ever receive any All-American honors, with the first being Jesse Arnelle waaaaaaay back in 1954 and 1955. Arnelle didn’t make the AP Team though, meaning that Pickett is the first Nittany Lion to ever earn that distinction. Not bad for a “really nice pickup” from Sienna.