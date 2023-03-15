Penn State Top 10 of ‘22: #8 RB Kaytron Allen

Following each season, the BSD staff votes on the 10 best players. A #1 vote is worth 10 points, a #2 vote is nine points, and so on. Today we continue off our Top 10 series with our #8 vote-getter: running back Kaytron “Fatman” Allen.

Kaytron Allen came to Penn State as a heralded recruit, being ranked as the No. 155 prospect in the 2021 recruiting class. Despite that fact, he was still overshadowed by other members of Penn State’s class — namely, five-star Nick Singleton. By and large, Singleton was expected to be the freshman sensation, with Allen potentially filling in along the way.

As it turned out, the Nittany Lions got the best of both worlds. Singleton was as dynamic as advertised, rushing for over 1,000 yards and 12 touchdowns. But that didn’t stop Allen from bursting out and making a name for himself too, as the Virginia native put up 867 yards and 10 touchdowns on the season.

Allen was the perfect “thunder” compliment to Singleton’s “lightning.” While he didn’t have true home run breaking speed, Allen flashed a dangerous combination of power, balance, and vision while averaging 5.2 yards per rushing attempt. For the most part, it felt like Allen was consistently getting the most out of every carry — whether that was 30 yards or 3 yards. He always kept himself moving forward, and largely was picking up positive gains when he got the ball in his hands. That was never more true than against Ohio State, when he got the call on 4th-and-goal and smashed himself into the end zone despite a couple Buckeyes in the backfield.

TOUCHDOWN PENN STATE



On 4th & Goal Kaytron Allen fights through for the Penn State TD

While Allen had performances with gaudier stats against the likes of Rutgers (127 total yards) and Indiana (158 total yards and 3 touchdowns), the game against the Buckeyes was probably Allen’s most notable performance given the circumstances. He was a steadying force for the Penn State offense, and outpaced his fellow freshman back Singleton to the tune of 6.3 yards per carry to 3.2.

Next season, the goal for Allen will be simple: be even better. That already appears to be in the process of happening, as Allen is up 17 pounds from his listed weight last season, and now weights in at 218. The idea of Allen with almost 20 extra pounds of muscle going against Big Ten defenses? Now *that* gives me the tingles.