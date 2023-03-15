Spring Practice Underway In Happy Valley

Although much of the focus in Penn State Athletics is on the basketball team’s upcoming March Madness affair with Texas A&M, that doesn’t mean that the football program doesn’t continue to chug along in its offseason. In fact, the first glimpse of light that football isn’t too far away came yesterday when the Nittany Lions completed practice No. 1 of 15 for the spring.

When you add in that Penn State Wrestling will be going for another national title this coming weekend, and it’s clear that Penn State football is taking a backseat. Granted, I’m sure James Franklin likes it that way because a quiet spring practice probably means a good spring practice.

Speaking of Franklin, he did give a press conference before kicking off the spring sessions. For the large part, there weren’t too many major takeaways. But a few things that stood out to me: