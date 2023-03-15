 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Join BSD’s March Madness Bracket Group

If you don’t join, you are a coward.

By Patrick Koerbler
Purdue v Virginia Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Dear BSD Readers,

I hope your day is going well. I am writing this post to announce that BSD is doing a bracket challenge. It would be really awesome if you join our group!

https://fantasy.espn.com/tournament-challenge-bracket/2023/en/group?redirect=tcmen%3A%2F%2Fx-callback-url%2FshowGroup%3FgroupID%3D5859914&ex_cid=tcmen2023_clipboard&groupID=5859914&groupp=UGF5U2hyZXdzTm93&inviteuser=e0QxRkQ3NUFBLTEwN0EtNDcwNC1BODg2LTZDOEQ1OUVDOENCNn0%3D&invitesource=clipboard

Password: PayShrewsNow

Thank you,
Patrick Koerbler

