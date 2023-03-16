NCAA Tournament First Round Open Thread

Welcome to the first full day of the NCAA Tournament, folks. To make things even sweeter, Penn State is going dancing this year - tipping-off tonight at 9:55 p.m. against Texas A&M.

There will be plenty of action leading up to the Nittany Lions first NCAA tourney game since 2011, including a Big Ten team getting things rolling in an 8 vs. 9 game. Check out the full schedule for the day below, and sign up for SlingTV for access to all March Madness games.

No. 9 West Virginia vs. No. 8 Maryland | 12:15 p.m. | CBS

No. 13 Furman vs. No. 4 Virginia | 12:40 p.m. | truTV

No. 10 Utah St. vs. No. 7 Missouri |1:40 p.m. | TNT

No. 16 Howard vs. No. 1 Kansas | 2 p.m. | TBS

No. 16 Texas A&M CC vs. No. 1 Alabama | 2:45 p.m. | CBS

No. 12 College of Charleston vs. No. 5 San Diego St. | 3:10 p.m. | truTV

No. 15 Princeton vs. No. 2 Arizona | 4:10 p.m. | TNT

No. 9 Illinois vs. No. 8 Arkansas | 4:30 p.m. | TBS

No. 9 Auburn vs. No. 8 Iowa | 6:50 p.m. | TNT

No. 12 Oral Roberts vs. No. 5 Duke | 7:10 p.m. | CBS

No. 15 Colgate vs. No. 2 Texas | 7:25 p.m. | TBS

No. 10 Boise St. vs. No. 7 Northwestern | 7:35 p.m. | truTV

No. 16 Northern Kentucky vs. No. 1 Houston | 9:20 p.m. | TNT

No. 13 Louisiana vs. No. 4 Tennessee | 9:40 p.m. | CBS

No. 10 Penn State vs. No. 7 Texas A&M | 9:55 p.m. | TBS

No. 15 UNC Asheville vs. No. 2 UCLA | 10:05 p.m. | truTV