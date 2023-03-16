 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

YAY HOOPS: Penn State vs Texas A&M Open Thread

The Nittany Lions look for a win in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament

By misdreavus79
Flaming Bus Jumping over a line of motorcycles.

Penn State (22-12) vs Texas A&M (25-9)

Penn State opens its NCAA Tournament journey against Texas A&M from the SEC. This is the Lions’ first appearance in the tournament since 2011, when Talor Battle and the gang lost a hard fought battle against Temple. Hopefully this game leads to a better result!

As always, open thread rules apply. No illegal streams, no NSFW content, and for the love of all things cute, be nice to each other, the players, and the staff!

Here’s to a victory! We Are!

How to Watch, Listen, News & Notes

Where: Wells Fargo Arena, Des Moines, IA

Tip-off: 9:55 PM Eastern (approx.)

TV: TBS (CBS Sports and NCAA March Madness apps)

Radio: Penn State Sports Network (online streaming)

Kenpom Rankings: Penn State No. 40, Texas A&M No. 26

Betting Lines

  • Against the Spread (ATS): Texas A&M -3
  • Over/Under (O/U): 135

