YAY HOOPS: Penn State vs Texas A&M Open Thread

Penn State (22-12) vs Texas A&M (25-9)

Penn State opens its NCAA Tournament journey against Texas A&M from the SEC. This is the Lions’ first appearance in the tournament since 2011, when Talor Battle and the gang lost a hard fought battle against Temple. Hopefully this game leads to a better result!

As always, open thread rules apply. No illegal streams, no NSFW content, and for the love of all things cute, be nice to each other, the players, and the staff!

Here’s to a victory! We Are!

How to Watch, Listen, News & Notes

Where: Wells Fargo Arena, Des Moines, IA

Tip-off: 9:55 PM Eastern (approx.)

TV: TBS (CBS Sports and NCAA March Madness apps)

Radio: Penn State Sports Network (online streaming)

Kenpom Rankings: Penn State No. 40, Texas A&M No. 26

Betting Lines