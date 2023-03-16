 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Wrestling Nationals Session 1 Recap & Session 2 Preview

Session 1 saw Penn State take the lead; can they hold it or extend it during Session 2?

By Jp Pearson
/ new
Will RBY add to the PSU Bonus barrage in Round 2?
Scott Pilutik, Black Shoe Diaries

In Round 1 of the 2023 Nationals, Penn State went 8-1, with four of those wins via Bonus Points that consisted of 2 Major Decisions and 3 Pins and resulted in 8 Bonus Points for the team. Added to the 8 Advancement Points earned from each Round 1 win, Penn State’s 16 total team points led the nation:

via Penn State Wrestling Club

Penn State’s Round 1 Results

This is a fun new page on the PSWC’s already-awesome site: detailed bout scoring:

via Penn State Wrestling Club

Penn State Round 2 Matchups

via BubbaPage23Nationals

By seed, SVN, Facundo & Dean are projected to lose this round; what are you picking?

Schedule + How to Watch

2023 Wrestling Nationals Schedule

Helpful Links

In This Stream

2023 Wrestling Nationals Hub

View all 3 stories

More From Black Shoe Diaries

Loading comments...