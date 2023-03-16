Wrestling Nationals Session 1 Recap & Session 2 Preview

In Round 1 of the 2023 Nationals, Penn State went 8-1, with four of those wins via Bonus Points that consisted of 2 Major Decisions and 3 Pins and resulted in 8 Bonus Points for the team. Added to the 8 Advancement Points earned from each Round 1 win, Penn State’s 16 total team points led the nation:

Penn State’s Round 1 Results

This is a fun new page on the PSWC’s already-awesome site: detailed bout scoring:

Penn State Round 2 Matchups

By seed, SVN, Facundo & Dean are projected to lose this round; what are you picking?

Schedule + How to Watch

Helpful Links