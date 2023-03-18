YAY HOOPS: Penn State vs Texas Open Thread

Penn State (23-13) vs Texas (27-8)

The Nittany Lions blew the doors off Texas A&M, and now take on their biggest challenge yet, the Texas Longhorns! Unlike the Aggies, Texas can shoot the three, which poses a more complete challenge for Penn State. If the Nittany Lions want to play in the second weekend, they’re going to need another complete game in this one.

As always, open thread rules apply. No illegal streams, no NSFW content, and for the love of all things cute, be nice to each other, the players, and the staff!

Here’s to a victory! We Are!

How to Watch, Listen, News & Notes

Where: Wells Fargo Arena, Des Moines, IA

Tip-off: 7:45 PM Eastern (approx.)

TV: CBS (CBS Sports and NCAA March Madness apps)

Radio: Penn State Sports Network (online streaming), Westwood One (Sirius XM ch. 136)

Kenpom Rankings: Penn State No. 34, Texas No. 5

Betting Lines

All lines according to DraftKings. Odds/lines are subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.