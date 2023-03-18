Another One: Penn State Wins 2023 Wrestling Team Championship

In the wise words of DJ Khaled: Another one!

Penn State wrestling clinched the 2023 team championship on Sunday morning when Spencer Lee of Iowa forfeited his third place 125-pound match.

CLINCHED



Penn State has clinched its 10th NCAA Wrestling National Championship in the last 12 events //



It’s the 11th in school history //



It’s the 10th for head coach Cael Sanderson //







This is PENN STATE. WRESTLING lives here.#PSUwr — Penn State WRESTLING (@pennstateWREST) March 18, 2023

As you can see from the tweet above, this has become normal around State College with Cael Sanderson in town. But make no mistake about it — dominating at this level is anything but normal. 10 championships in 12 years is just an absurd stretch, and like always, hats off to Cael, his staff, and the wrestling room as a whole. It can be easy to become complacent, but man, that doesn’t happen with Cael. Just super impressive.

Penn State isn’t done yet, though. The beauty of wrestling is that even beyond the team title, you have the individual titles to which Penn State has five guys competing for gold tonight: