Wrestling Nationals Session 6 Finals Open Thread

Penn State has clinched the 2023 team National Championship, tonight looks to crown 5 individual National Champions

By Jp Pearson
Current Team Scores

via Penn State Wrestling Club

Finals Matchups

via BubbaPage23Nationals

RBY, Starocci & Brooks are each going for their third titles, while Haines & Kerk seek their first. With Spencer Lee’s shocking upset loss by pin in Friday’s Semifinals, RBY & Starocci are also now newly-eligible for the Hodge Trophy.

Schedule + How to Watch

2023 Wrestling Nationals Schedule

Helpful Links

