Wrestling Nationals Session 6 Finals Open Thread

Current Team Scores
Finals Matchups
RBY, Starocci & Brooks are each going for their third titles, while Haines & Kerk seek their first. With Spencer Lee’s shocking upset loss by pin in Friday’s Semifinals, RBY & Starocci are also now newly-eligible for the Hodge Trophy.
Schedule + How to Watch
Helpful Links
- BubbaPage23Nationals. Round by round PSU matchups, Mat# listings, and Video & Audio streaming links.
- Penn State Wrestling Club (PSWC). Live brackets, team scores & individual scores.
- NCAA Live Updates. Shannon Scovel’s content hub.
- NCAA Tickets. Includes information on tickets, venue, future venues, official programs, official brackets.
