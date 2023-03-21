 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Penn State Men’s Volleyball Ranked No. 1 in AVCA Poll

The Nittany Lions are ranked No. 1 in the AVCA poll for the first time since 2009.

By misdreavus79
Oklahoma State wrestling national championship trophies dating back to 1928 are seen in Heritage Hall at Gallagher-Iba Arena, Tuesday, March 14, 2023, in Stillwater, Okla. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK

For the first time since 2009, the Penn State Men’s Volleyball team is ranked No. 1 in the AVCA poll. The Lions, who beat former No. 1 Hawaii ealier this month, snapped the Rainbow Warriors’ 25-match win streak. Hawaii would split a series with Long Beach State, while Penn State beat St. Francis.

Penn State returns to Rec Hall to take on No. 15 Ohio State on Tuesday. The Nittany Lions hold the series lead against the Buckeyes 79-39-1, and have won the last five matches.

The Lions will go back to EIVA play at the end of the month, facing Harvard on March 31st and April 1st. The Crimson are currently last in EIVA play at 0-4.

The match against Ohio State is at 7:00 PM and will be broadcast on B1G+.

