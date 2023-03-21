Penn State Men’s Volleyball Ranked No. 1 in AVCA Poll

For the first time since 2009!



No. 1 in the @AVCAVolleyball Poll#WeAre pic.twitter.com/tt6wSHeTnX — Penn State Men's Volleyball (@PennStateMVBALL) March 20, 2023

For the first time since 2009, the Penn State Men’s Volleyball team is ranked No. 1 in the AVCA poll. The Lions, who beat former No. 1 Hawaii ealier this month, snapped the Rainbow Warriors’ 25-match win streak. Hawaii would split a series with Long Beach State, while Penn State beat St. Francis.

Penn State returns to Rec Hall to take on No. 15 Ohio State on Tuesday. The Nittany Lions hold the series lead against the Buckeyes 79-39-1, and have won the last five matches.

The Lions will go back to EIVA play at the end of the month, facing Harvard on March 31st and April 1st. The Crimson are currently last in EIVA play at 0-4.

The match against Ohio State is at 7:00 PM and will be broadcast on B1G+.