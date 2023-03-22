Penn State Basketball Guard Dallion Johnson Has Entered The Transfer Portal

Penn State guard Dallion Johnson has entered the NCAA transfer portal, per @JamieShaw5.



Story: https://t.co/wMwwcGvrRg

In somewhat unsurprising news, Dallion Johnson has reportedly entered the transfer portal. The Junior averaged a hair under nine minutes a game for the season, and about 2 points per game. While Micah Shrewsberry always showed verbal support for Johnson, the reality is that his minutes almost evaporated as the season went on, and some of the younger guys, namely Evan Mahaffey and Kanye Clary, ended up seeing a lot of the minutes that would have otherwise gone to Johnson.

The departure opens up a scholarship slot for the coaching staff, which is already active in the portal, coming off their NCAA Tournament loss to Texas on Saturday.

While entering the portal doesn’t always mean a transfer (Seth Lundy is a perfect example of this), the likelihood that Johnson opts to return after seeing his minutes diminish this season are likely low.

We wish Dallion good luck in his future endeavors, and thanks for sticking around the past three seasons!