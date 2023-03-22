Seth Lundy Entering 2023 NBA Draft

In a move that was all but expected, Seth Lundy announced earlier today that he would not be returning to Penn State for a fifth season, but would instead be entering the 2023 NBA Draft.

Penn State senior Seth Lundy plans to enter the NBA draft and forgo his college eligibility, he told ESPN. 6-6 guard averaged career-high 14.2 PPG, 6.3 RPG, 40% from 3.



“This is the right time for me to go to the next level. I feel like I can compete with the best of them.” pic.twitter.com/CG71NX5YAF — Jeff Borzello (@jeffborzello) March 22, 2023

Out of all of Penn State’s departing players, Lundy probably has the best chance of making an NBA roster. He’s athletic, he plays defense, and he can hit catch-and-shoot 3s. He has pretty good size for an NBA 3 at 6-foot-6, 220 pounds, but his wingspan measurement will be crucial. Ideally, it comes out to be at least 6-foot-9, which would allow him a bit more versatility on the defensive end.

From Penn State’s perspective, this is obviously a tough loss. Every team in the country would have liked to have Lundy on their team, both from the attributes and skills he had as a basketball player to the leader and person he was off the court. Like Micah Shrewsberry said the other night, Lundy very easily could have left after the Chambers situation, but instead, he remained committed to Penn State. Hopefully the NCAA tournament appearance was the payoff Lundy hoped for.