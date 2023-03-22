 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Seth Lundy Entering 2023 NBA Draft

#ThankYouSeth

By Patrick Koerbler
NCAA Basketball: Rutgers at Penn State Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

In a move that was all but expected, Seth Lundy announced earlier today that he would not be returning to Penn State for a fifth season, but would instead be entering the 2023 NBA Draft.

Out of all of Penn State’s departing players, Lundy probably has the best chance of making an NBA roster. He’s athletic, he plays defense, and he can hit catch-and-shoot 3s. He has pretty good size for an NBA 3 at 6-foot-6, 220 pounds, but his wingspan measurement will be crucial. Ideally, it comes out to be at least 6-foot-9, which would allow him a bit more versatility on the defensive end.

From Penn State’s perspective, this is obviously a tough loss. Every team in the country would have liked to have Lundy on their team, both from the attributes and skills he had as a basketball player to the leader and person he was off the court. Like Micah Shrewsberry said the other night, Lundy very easily could have left after the Chambers situation, but instead, he remained committed to Penn State. Hopefully the NCAA tournament appearance was the payoff Lundy hoped for.

