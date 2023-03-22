Penn State Basketball Forward Caleb Dorsey Enters The Transfer Portal

Penn State forward Caleb Dorsey has entered the NCAA transfer portal, per @JamieShaw5.



In some more non-surprising roster news: Caleb Dorsey has entered the transfer portal from Penn State. As a junior this past season, Dorsey averaged a little over two points and two rebounds per game, but also saw the most playing time of his PSU career, appearing in 16 contests and starting in nine of them. In perhaps his most notable performance, Dorsey was inserted into the starting lineup in the home beatdown against Michigan along with fellow forward Mikey Henn as a major shakeup to the starting lineup by Micah Shrewsberry to try and neutralize Michigan center Hunter Dickinson. Dorsey and Henn were able to successfully double-team Dickinson and force someone other than him to beat PSU, which worked like a charm in the 83-61 victory.

Unfortunately for Caleb, moments like the Michigan game were few and far in between, as his playing time dwindled further as the calendar shifted into February and March. Much like his teammate Dallion Johnson, the writing was clearly on the wall that if he was going to play significant minutes, it was going to be at a school other than PSU. This of course, frees up yet another scholarship for the coaching staff to utilize to grab someone of their liking from the portal.

We here at BSD thank Caleb for his three years in Happy Valley and wish him nothing but the best at his future program.