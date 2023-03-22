 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Report: Micah Shrewsberry Leaving Penn State For Notre Dame

Welp.

By Patrick Koerbler
NCAA Basketball: Penn State at Indiana Robert Goddin-USA TODAY Sports

Penn State basketball can not have nice things.

After days of speculation, Micah Shrewsberry is headed home to Indiana where he’ll be the next coach of Notre Dame.

We’ll keep this short since a longer article is probably needed to has everything out, but the one thing everyone can agree on: this sucks. Shrewsberry was obviously a good coach, and just as he was starting to build something here, he is leaving. That stinks and is not fun.

We’ll have more here on BSD in the following hours and days.

