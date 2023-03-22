Report: Micah Shrewsberry Leaving Penn State For Notre Dame

Penn State basketball can not have nice things.

After days of speculation, Micah Shrewsberry is headed home to Indiana where he’ll be the next coach of Notre Dame.

Sources: Notre Dame is finalizing a deal to make Penn State coach Micah Shrewsberry the school’s next head coach. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) March 22, 2023

We’ll keep this short since a longer article is probably needed to has everything out, but the one thing everyone can agree on: this sucks. Shrewsberry was obviously a good coach, and just as he was starting to build something here, he is leaving. That stinks and is not fun.

We’ll have more here on BSD in the following hours and days.