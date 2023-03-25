Oh Hello: Three-Star CT TE Luke Reynolds Commits to Penn State

THE SKINNY

Height/Weight: 6-foot-4.5, 220 pounds

Hometown/High School: Cheshire, CT (Cheshire Academy)

Ranking: ★★★ (86 247Sports Rating)

Notable Offers: Duke, Louisville, Pitt, Stanford, Virginia Tech, and Wake Forest

HIGHLIGHTS

THE TALE

Reynolds popped up on the radar originally as a quarterback, but as his recruitment has progressed, he’s making the switch over to tight end. Even at the high school level, Cheshire Academy is bringing in South Carolina commit Dante Reno to be their new quarterback, allowing Reynolds to shift to tight end full-time.

With the move to tight end, Reynolds’ recruitment has taken off, picking up offers from Stanford, Cincinnati, Duke, Virginia Tech, and Penn State all since the beginning of March. Reynolds was able to take in a visit to Happy Valley last weekend — and after visiting Pitt the day after — it was enough for Reynolds to make the call for the Nittany Lions. He becomes the 5th member in the 2024 recruiting class, joining four-stars Cooper Cousins, Kenneth Wosley, Anthony Speca, and Kari Jackson.

OUTLOOK

Right now, Reynolds is just a big kid who is a good athlete — which is generally a good place to start when it comes to tight ends. I think it’s really fortunate that he’ll be able to make that switch to tight end early, and obviously, props to him for realizing where his future lies. So often in recruiting, you see players who want to stick at quarterback even if it’s to their detriment. But Reynolds making this switch before college is only a good thing — especially considering he’ll have a four-star quarterback throwing to him this fall.