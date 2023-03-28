Oh, Hello: 2025 Cornerback Omari Gaines Commit to Penn State

THE SKINNY

Height/Weight: 6-foot-2, 165 pounds

Hometown/High School: Newark, NJ (Malcolm X Shabazz High School)

Ranking: N/A

Notable Offers: Boston College, Duke, Michigan State, Ole Miss, Rutgers, West Virginia

HIGHLIGHTS

THE TALE

Omari Gaines has held a Penn State offer since last April. Back in January he was on campus with fellow New Jersey native and Penn State commit Jaelyn Matthews. It was on this visit that Penn State seemed to seize control in his recruitment.

There was some smoke coming out of the visit that Gaines could follow Matthews in committing to the Nittany Lions. While that did not happen, following another trip to campus this past weekend Gaines has made the call for Penn State.

OUTLOOK

Gaines brings great size and length to the cornerback room. Some may even say Joey Porter Jr. like. Penn State tends to try to add bigger field/boundary corners, as well as nickel corners in each recruiting class. Gaines will be of the field/boundary variety for the 2025 cycle.

With still two years of high school football left to play it is hard to say if Gaines will be in a position to contribute early in his Penn State career or not. His size will obviously be intriguing, but it remains to be seen where he will be in terms of technique and athleticism when it’s time for him to arrive on campus. Regardless, Gaines appears to have all the tools to be a very good cornerback for Terry Smith down the road one day.