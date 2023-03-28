Blessed & Honored: Busy Recruiting Weekend for the Defensive Line, Four-Star WR’s Top 6, & More

BUSY DEFENSIVE LINE RECRUITING WEEKEND

This past weekend defensive line coach Deion Barnes and the Nittany Lions hosted three noteworthy defensive line targets on campus. They were defensive lineman Jaylin Hicks, defensive tackle Xavier Gilliam, and EDGE rusher Jaylen Harvey.

Thank you for having my family !!!@coachjfranklin pic.twitter.com/VMZK5og05F — Jaylen harvey (@JaylenHarvey_) March 27, 2023

This was a big visit for Hicks. It was the first time the New York native has been on campus since picking up an offer from the Nittany Lions in February. It gave the staff an opportunity to get updated measurements on Hicks and better peg where he is at on their defensive line board.

Gilliam is a player who appears to be quickly climbing Penn State’s defensive tackle board. The Maryland native has also set an official visit to Penn State for the first weekend of June. Gilliam appears to be very high on Penn State and his high school coach is a Nittany Lion alum. Gilliam ending up in Penn State’s class appears to be more of a question of when than if.

As for Harvey, it was just the latest visit of many to Happy Valley. The Quince Orchard, Maryland, product is very high on the staff’s EDGE rusher board. Like Gilliam, Harvey ending up in Penn State’s class appears to be a question of when not if. It is to the point that each time Harvey is on campus he is on commit watch.

BIG MONDAY VISITOR

Monday afternoon Penn State hosted arguably their top 2024 target to campus when Pittsburgh area running back Quinton Martin made it to campus.

Martin is the top prospect in Pennsylvania for the 2024 cycle. He has visited Penn State more than any other school. In fact, he has twice as many visits to Penn State as he does anywhere else.

That said, the Nittany Lions are in a dogfight with Pitt and Ohio State for the Belle Vernon superstar. NIL will likely be a key factor in his recruitment, which could help Pitt being a bigger player here than you may expect.

FOUR-STAR WIDE RECEIVER’S TOP 6

Four-star Harrisburg wide receiver Rico Scott has released a top 6 that includes the Nittany Lions.

Four-star WR Rico Scott has top six, and seventh school under consideration. He also has an OV set (VIP) https://t.co/gd5qvbv26i pic.twitter.com/8iIAOZIfy1 — BrianDohn247 (@BrianDohn247) March 24, 2023

Scott attends Bishop McDevitt High School and has already been on campus for a visit this spring. Many times Harrisburg area kids with Penn State offers are easier for the Nittany Lions to land. With Scott, that will not be the case.

He has recently picked up offers from Alabama and Georgia who both appear in his top 6. Scott is a player who appears to be very enamored with the idea of playing in the south. That will be something to watch as his recruitment carries on.