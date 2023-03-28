Penn State Roundup: Men’s Hockey Loses Heartbreaker

Penn State’s season and its chance at a first ever Frozen Four appearance came to a heartbreaking and abrupt end in Allentown on Sunday.

Mackie Samoskevich scored less than a minute into the first sudden death overtime session to give No. 2 Michigan a 2-1 win in the regional final at the PPL Center. It was the only time the Nittany Lions had trailed in the game.

After a scoreless first period, Penn State grabbed a 1-0 lead in the closing minutes of the second period when senior Connor MacEachern put home a rebound on a power play.

Michigan answered in the third period with a power play goal of its own before the Wolverines clinched a spot in the national semifinals with the overtime goal.

Penn State finished its season 22-16-1, which tied the record for most wins in program history.

In the opening game of the Allentown Regional, Penn State was dominant in earning its second NCAA tournament win ever. Leading 1-0 against Michigan Tech, the Lions erupted for seven goals in the final two periods in the shutout win.

One final shoutout to the amazing atmosphere on display in Allentown over the weekend!!



We appreciate everyone who came out to support us, you had the PPL Center rocking!!



To the best fans in #CawlidgeHawkey, !!#WeAre #HockeyValley pic.twitter.com/OsiF5tTYzg — Penn State Men’s Hockey (@PennStateMHKY) March 28, 2023

Gymnasts earn honors

Four different male gymnasts earned the honor of regular season All-American from the College Gymnastics Association.

Matt Cormier, Josh Karnes, Michael Jaroh, and Ian Raubal earned the honor for placing in the top eight in specific events at Road to Nationals competitions. In total, the four combined for seven All-American honors.

They will compete this weekend in the Big Ten Championships at Ohio State.

Volleyball Drops Home Match

After climbing to the No. 1 spot in the national poll, Penn State’s men’s volleyball team suffered a setback in a home match at Rec Hall.

The Nittany Lions dropped a 3-2 match against Ohio State, who Penn State had previously beaten this season in Columbus.

Cal Fisher had 19 kills and five aces to lead the Lions, who return to action in EIVA play at Harvard on Friday and Saturday.

Eight straight weeks in the top 3!#WeAre pic.twitter.com/clmsGMkl2d — Penn State Men's Volleyball (@PennStateMVBALL) March 27, 2023

Women’s Lacrosse Playing Well

Penn State is ranked No. 20 in the polls and has now won five straight following a 13-3 domination of Ohio State on Senior Day.

Gretchen Gilmore had four goals and three assists, while Kristin O’Neill added three goals for the Lions, who improved to 2–0 in Big Ten play ahead of Friday’s game at Northwestern.

While seniors were honored against the Buckeyes, Penn State still has two matches at Panzer Stadium remaining ahead of Big Ten tournament play beginning on April 29.