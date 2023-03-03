Oh, Hello: Four-Star Cornerback Kenny Woseley Commits to Penn State

THE SKINNY

Height/Weight: 5-foot-11, 170 pounds

Hometown/High School: Philadelphia, PA (Imhotep Charter)

Ranking: ★★★★ (0.8963 247Sports Composite — No. 356 overall)

Notable Offers: Boston College, Cincinnati, Florida, Michigan, Michigan State, Nebraska

HIGHLIGHTS

THE TALE

In late January Kenny Woseley visited campus for a junior day with teammates from in-state powerhouse Imhotep. Coming out of this visit the Nittany Lions appeared to become the team to beat for the in-state defensive back. A little over a month later, the talented Philadelphia corner is committed to the Nittany Lions.

OUTLOOK

With his size, it’s easy to project Woseley to play the Daequan Hardy nickel role for Penn State. Woseley could play on the outside, but his most likely home in Happy Valley will be as a nickel corner.

Woseley will likely be ticked for a redshirt when he gets to campus. He will need a year in the strength and conditioning program to add some good size and weight to his frame before he is in a position to impact Penn State’s defense.