Player I’m Most Excited for this Spring: Beau Pribula

Let me be the first to say: “Put Pribula in the game.”

No, I’m not really going there.

But while not giving into the stereotype that the backup quarterback is the most popular player on the team, I am excited to see plenty of Pribula time this April.

Here, we’ll go ahead and get the Trace McSorley comparisons out of the way. Both are mobile and close to the same size, though Pribula is a couple inches taller. Both played safety in high school. Both were a bit under the radar in high school and helped lead their teams to unprecedented postseason success.

But, there’s already talk about getting Pribula so many snaps in his own package of plays - so let’s move to comparing him to Tommy Stevens or Will Levis.

Oh, but in terms of comparison, Beau will forever be linked to Drew Allar, the projected starter for 2023 who signed in the same class.

No, no, no. Let’s not do it. Let’s stop with all the comparisons.

Instead, let’s watch Beau and see what we have here. I am excited to see a three-star composite quarterback who grew up a diehard Penn State fan and committed to the program back in August 2020 compete for snaps. I am excited to see how he’s developed over the course of his redshirt season.

Quarterbacks always get attention, but that will certainly be the case for the position group in 2023. After all, approximately 74 guys have been in the room over the past several years, but none other than Sean Clifford took more than a couple quarter’s worth of meaningful snaps.

Pribula arrives with a great resume - twice being named first-team all-state and being named player of the year in Pennsylvania. More than that, he was a winner and led Central York to its first ever state title game as a junior and back to the semifinals in his senior year.

Having committed to Penn State back when Rickey Rahne was the offensive coordinator, I am interested in seeing how Pribula works in his second year under OC Mike Yurcich.

I am excited to watch Beau Pribula - not to compare him to everything he could be or isn’t this spring.