2023 Wrestling Big Ten Tourney: Penn State Opens Day 2 With the Lead

Penn State is well on its way to its first Big Ten Championship since 2019. 8 of 14 teams have been eliminated from the title chase, and the Nittany Lions hold a 14.5-point lead over second place Iowa. Nebraska trails the Hawkeyes by 7 points.

Streaming Links

In addition to the Penn State Wrestling Club’s awesome tourney-tracking site for all teams and wrestlers, please check out Bubba’s helpful tourney tracking site, which BSDWrestle has dubbed the BubbaPage, for every mat’s video & audio streaming links. Once there, click the Streaming tab at the bottom to see this tab, from which you can click the links (be sure you’re in the right row for the session you want to view or hear!)

Session 3, Sunday, March 5

1 p.m.

BTN+

3 Mats

Consolation Semifinals

7th Place

9th Place Mini-Brackets for Weights with 9 or more allocation spots (No Team Score kept for these bouts)

Session 3 Penn State Upcoming Matches

Session 4, Sunday, March 5

4:30 p.m.

BTN Regular & BTN+

3 Mats

Championship Finals

3rd Place

5th Place

Session 4 Finals Matchups