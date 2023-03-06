Penn State Sports Roundup: Men’s Hockey Drops Series in Big Ten Tournament

Penn State and Ohio State had split four meetings in men’s hockey during the regular season. This meant that their best-of-three series to open the Big Ten Tournament figured to be close. It proved to be just that.

Ohio State scored three unanswered goals in a 3-1 win on Sunday to knock Penn State out of the tournament and clinch a 2-1 series victory.

Kevin Wall had scored a second-period goal to give Penn State (21-15-1) a brief lead in the decisive game. However, the Buckeyes rallied on home ice to claim the series and a spot in the semifinals.

The Nittany Lions will await their NCAA tournament future as their No. 9 PairWise ranking puts them in an advantageous spot for an at-large berth.

Liam Souliere set a Penn State record for saves, 55, in Friday night’s overtime win against the Buckeyes. In that game, Wall scored the game-winner for Penn State 10:35 into the overtime period.

Women’s Hockey Claims CHA Title

Penn State’s women’s hockey team claimed a conference title on home ice thanks to overtime heroics from Julie Gough.

In a 2-1 overtime win against Mercyhurst, it was Gough who netted the game winner to give Penn State its first ever College Hockey Association title.

Up next is Penn State’s first ever appearance in the NCAA Tournament.

The Lions will travel to Columbus where they’ll take on Quinnipiac on Thursday at 6 p.m.

Izzy Heminger reflects on Penn State’s first CHA tournament win and shares her thoughts on the teams first ever bid to the NCAA tournament. @isabelheminger #WeAre #HockeyValley pic.twitter.com/SiTgYksHja — Penn State Women’s Hockey (@PennStateWHKY) March 6, 2023

Women’s Basketball Season Concludes at Big Ten Tournament

Penn State’s women’s basketball team pulled off a minor upset and nearly pulled off a major stunner at the Big Ten Touranment in Minneapolis last week.

The No. 13 seed Lady Lions knocked off No. 12 seed Minnesota 72-67 in the opening round. Then, a day later, Penn State pushed No. 5 to the brink in a 63-61 loss.

The Lady Lions finished the year 14-17 and 4-14 in the Big Ten.

4Q, 11.8 sec | Penn State 61, Michigan 63



Jump ball is forced, and its our ball!!#UnleashThePRIDE #B1GWBBT https://t.co/MnFXq3fJX9 — Penn State Women's Basketball (@PennStateWBB) March 2, 2023

Men’s Lacrosse Records Upset Win

Penn State’s No. 17-ranked lacrosse team pulled a home upset over the weekend, knocking off Penn 15-9.

The Lions (4-1) outscored the Quakers 6-0 in the decisive fourth quarter.

Kevin Winkoff led the Lions with five goals, while Mac Costin added three.

Penn State is back in action Saturday at Cornell, while they’ll open conference play on May 25.

CONGRATS coach on win number 1️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ at Penn State!!!#WeAre ⚪ pic.twitter.com/uRrJ5EGGwW — Penn State Men’s Lacrosse (@PennStateMLAX) March 4, 2023

Women’s Lacrosse Suffers First Loss

Penn State women’s lacrosse team had climbed into the Top 25 before falling 11-7 to No. 8 Loyola last weekend.

Kristin O’Neill and Gretchen Gilmore each scored two goals for the Lions, who return to action on Wednesday at Vanderbilt.