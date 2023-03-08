Four Nittany Lions Receive Post-Season Honors from Big Ten, National Outlets

Penn State ended the regular season with a fury of positive emotions with two dramatic last-second victories against Northwestern and Maryland, which maybe, hopefully, will see them invited to the Big Dance for the first time in 12 years. The good news has continued with four members of the Men’s Basketball team receiving post-regular season honors as they prepare for Illinois in the Big Ten Tournament on Thursday.

As expected, senior guard Jalen Pickett led the way as a first-team All-Big Ten selection by both the media and the coaches. Pickett was a unanimous choice by the media.

Pickett received national attention this season as the only the second player in the nation to average at least 18 points, seven rebounds and seven assists per game in the past three decades. Pickett had 14 games this season where he scored at least 20 points, with a career-high 41 in a victory against Illinois. He also had six double-doubles and just the second triple-double in program history.

Pickett was also named a second-team All-American by Sporting News, and is one of five finalists for the Cousy Award, given to the nation’s top point guard.

Seth Lundy was an honorable mention All-Big Ten selection by both the media and coaches. Lundy was the second-leading scorer and rebounder for the Nittany Lions, with 14 points and 6.1 rebounds per game. He led the Big Ten in three-point percentage, with a 40.9% success rate beyond the arc.

Andrew Funk was also named honorable mention All-Big Ten by the media and coaches. Funk led the conference with 2.94 three-pointers per game, while his 40.6% rate for three-pointers was second in the Big Ten, behind only Lundy.

Camren Wynter, whose late-game heroics helped Penn State pull off stunning victories against Northwestern and Maryland to end the regular season, was a Big Ten Sportsmanship Honoree, which recognizes his work in the classroom and community in addition to helping Penn State earn 19 victories thus far into the season.

Penn State and Illinois tipoff at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 9, with the winner advancing to play Northwestern on Friday. Both games will air on BTN.