2023 Wrestling Nationals Bracket Release Open Thread

Coming off their commanding Championship at the Big Ten Tourney, nine Nittany Lions learn their first-round matchups for next week’s Nationals Tourney in Tulsa.

By Jp Pearson
Did Levi Haines’ first Big Ten Championship earn him a Top-2 seed at Nationals?
Scott Pilutik, Black Shoe Diaries

At time I scheduled this post, this is the best link I had found. There it says:

How to watch the 2023 NCAA wrestling selection show: The 2023 NCAA wrestling Division I championship brackets will be revealed during a selection show streamed live on NCAA.com at 8 p.m. ET

Last year, they released the top two seeds at each weight before the show, then slow-rolled the brackets during their live show.

Penn State candidates for a Top-2 seed include its 3 returning 2x National Champions, 133 Roman Bravo-Young, 174 Carter Starocci & 184 Aaron Brooks; its returning 2x All-American, 285 Greg Kerkvliet; and its 2023 Big Ten Champion, 157 Levi Haines.

We’ll likely have to wait for the weight-by-weight releases to learn the seeding fate of 141 Beau Bartlett, 149 Shayne Van Ness, 165 Alex Facundo and 197 returning National Champion Max Dean.

