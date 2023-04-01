Oh, Hello: Four-Star Cornerback Jon Mitchell Commits to Penn State

THE SKINNY

Height/Weight: 6-foot, 177 pounds

Hometown/High School: Jacksonville, FL (Mandarin H.S.)

Ranking: ★★★★ (0.9249 247Sports Composite — No. 197 overall)

Notable Offers: Alabama, Auburn, Florida State, Miami, Michigan, Tennessee, USC

HIGHLIGHTS

THE TALE

Jon Mitchell’s commitment came with him on campus for a weekend long visit to Happy Valley. Entering the weekend it was obvious that this would be a huge visit for Mitchell and the Nittany Lions, however, a commitment certainly came as a surprise.

Mitchell was arguably Penn State’s top cornerback target. Getting Mitchell on board, joining Kenny Woseley as cornerbacks in the class, is another step toward the Nittany Lions signing yet another strong defensive back class.

He first picked up his offer from the Nittany Lions in September 2022. He visited Penn State later in the season for the White Out and the mutual interest between the two just continued to rise from there.

OUTLOOK

The addition of Mitchell to the class is one that also pairs well with Woseley. Mitchell can be an outside corner, bumping Woseley to the slot/nickel where he is best suited to excel at the collegiate level.

Mitchell has a tremendous vertical leap and a plus athlete who is a track star in Florida. He is not afraid to get physical and fight through opposing players to go get the ball or make a tackle. He is fluid, moves well in the open field, and does a good job establishing leverage when in coverage.

Terry Smith loves to have five cornerbacks that he can put on the field. This will bode well for Mitchell in his efforts to play early. As will his skillset. It would not be a surprise to see Mitchell earn playing time early in his Penn State career.