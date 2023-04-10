Oh, Hello: Three-Star Cornerback Antoine Belgrave-Shorter Commits to Penn State

THE SKINNY

Height/Weight: 6-foot, 180 pounds

Hometown/High School: Jacksonville, Florida (Mandarin High School)

Ranking: ★★★ (0.8750 247Sports Composite — No. 616 overall)

Notable Offers: Kentucky, Maryland, Miami, Michigan State, Ole Miss, Wisconsin

HIGHLIGHTS

THE TALE

Earlier this month, Jon Mitchell committed to Penn State while on campus. Mitchell was joined by high school teammate and fellow cornerback Antoine Belgrave-Shorter. Coming out of this visit, it was clear Penn State was in a good spot for Belgrave-Shorter.

To be honest, it was slightly surprising that Belgrave-Shorter did not commit to Penn State during or right out of that visit. After going home and having a little over a week to talk things over with his family, Belgrave-Shorter has decided to make the call for the Nittany Lions.

Belgrave-Shorter’s first visit to campus came last October when he was on campus with Mitchell for the White Out Game. He picked up an offer from Penn State in January, and the Nittany Lions quickly shot up his list of schools before landing this commitment.

OUTLOOK

When he gets to campus Belgrave-Shorter will likely be in need of a redshirt season. He will need time to add some good weight to his frame and work with Terry Smith to refine his game as a cornerback.

However, Belgrave-Shorter is a player who could make an impact early in his career due to his ability to be a quality special teams player. Belgrave-Shorter should be able to be in a position to make an impact on defense by his third year on campus.

Belgrave-Shorter does a good job tracking the ball when he is in coverage. He highpoints the ball well and has some ball hawk to him. He is also not afraid to get physical and stick a ball carrier in run support. There is a very good base for Terry Smith to work with when it comes to Belgrave-Shorter.