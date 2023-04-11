Blessed & Honored: Top WR Target Returns to Campus, Big Visit Looming, & More

TOP WIDE RECEIVER TARGET RETURNS TO CAMPUS

Nick Marsh is one of the top wide receivers in the 2024 cycle. This past weekend, Marsh was back on campus in Happy Valley.

Marsh has been at the top of Penn State’s wide receiver board dating back to when Taylor Stubblefield was still the position coach. The Michigan native spent time committed to Michigan State but de-committed from Sparty in early March.

Since de-committing from the Spartans, Marsh has visited Miami, Tennessee, Auburn, and now Penn State. The Nittany Lions would love to become a big player in Marsh’s recruitment. Marques Hagans will push to get Marsh back on campus for an official visit, and this past weekend’s visit was the first step toward making that happen.

PASS RUSH TARGETS RETURN TO CAMPUS

Two big-time pass rush targets made it to campus this past weekend, headlined by five-star EDGE rusher Dylan Stewart. Stewart attends Friendship Collegiate Academy in Washington D.C. and is the top rated recruit in the country by some recruiting industries.

This was not Stewart’s first visit to campus. While Penn State is not in the lead or anything of the sort for Stewart, they are undoubtedly in the mix. The Nittany Lions will push to get an official visit from Stewart this summer as they continue to attempt to chip away at the five-star pass rusher.

Making yet another trip to campus was four-star Maryland EDGE rusher Jaylen Harvey. Harvey has now visited Penn State three times since the first of the year, in addition to plenty of visits before that.

To be honest, it is a bit of a surprise that Harvey is not committed to Penn State yet. He currently has official visits scheduled to Ohio State, USC, and Notre Dame this summer, but it is far from a given that he makes it to those visits. Even if he makes it to those visits, it would be a stunner if Harvey does not end up in Penn State’s class.

QB TARGET VISITS CAMPUS, SETS COMMITMENT DATE

While he may not be Penn State’s top quarterback target, Michael Van Buren is very high on their board. Van Buren has announced that he plans to announce his commitment on July 8th.

7/8… — Michael Van Buren (@mike3k_) April 8, 2023

This announcement from Van Buren came one day after an unplanned visit to campus, his second visit since January. Van Buren has an official visit to Penn State locked in for June 16th and it is currently the only OV he has scheduled. Oregon is not out of this one, but all signs point toward the four-star signal caller picking the Nittany Lions. Honestly, it might be more of a surprise if he waits until July 8th to announce his commitment than it would be to see him pop for Penn State sooner than that.

HUGE RECRUITING WEEKEND ON TAP

Every calendar year there are three main recruiting weekends for Penn State that are bigger than the rest. One of those three takes place this weekend with the Blue White Game. Happy Valley will be a busy place this weekend.

Penn State is starting to gain steam on the recruiting trail with the commitments of top-100 prospects Jon Mitchell and Quinton Martin, cornerback Antoine Belgrave-Shorter, tight end Luke Reynolds, and 2025 cornerback Omari Gaines this month. Blue White weekend typically provides a commitment or two and lays the groundwork for multiple commitments across multiple classes down the road.

The Nittany Lion coaching staff is prepping to host anywhere in the neighborhood of 80-100 recruits this weekend. While not all of them are Penn State level scholarship players, that does not make it any less of a chaotic logistical weekend.

Make sure to stay tuned to Black Shoe Diaries throughout the weekend as a “#WeAre... better” Tweet or two would not come as a surprise.