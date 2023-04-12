VCU Forward Jalen DeLoach Scheduled For Penn State Official Visit

Rising junior VCU forward Jalen DeLoach was set to visit Indiana this coming weekend, but due to a recent Mike Woodson knee surgery, DeLoach will instead take in the Blue-White Game in Happy Valley.

While the Woodson knee surgery is one thing, it should also be noted that the Hoosiers have already received transfer commitments from All-MAC Ball State big man Payton Sparks and former five-star Oregon center Kel’el Ware. At least in this blogger’s mind, that makes DeLoach’s fit with the Hoosiers moving forward a little shaky. Regardless, Indiana’s loss is Penn State’s gain as Mike Rhoades will now host his former big man for an official visit during the busiest spring weekend in State College. Hopefully, the thunderstorms hold off on Saturday afternoon.

We’ve talked a little about DeLoach before, but he’s a long, lanky athlete who really made strides as a sophomore, averaging 9.7 PPG, 6.9 RPG, and 1.4 BPG in 24.5 minutes per game. His game has been transitioning the last few years, as he was once thought to be a wing prospect before growing to the 6-foot-9 area during the latter portion of his high school career. So we’re talking about a kid with a lot of untapped potential as he continues to learn the big man position.

DeLoach does have other schools he wants to check out — Florida State, San Diego State, and Miami were his other three finalists on top of Indiana, VCU, and Penn State. He did tell 247Sports that he wanted to use all five official visits, so while this one might not be done this weekend, it’s still a good sign that he’s making his way to Happy Valley instead of San Diego, Miami, or Tallahassee this weekend.