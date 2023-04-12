Oh, Hello: Penn State Lands Former VCU Guard Nick Kern

Just a few days after landing their first VCU transfer, the Nittany Lions stayed hot on the Richmond-to-State College trail by picking up guard Nick Kern.

Thank you for every part of this journey! pic.twitter.com/GWwAAQvecW — Nick Kern (@TheBigTickettt) April 13, 2023

Kern played the last two seasons under Mike Rhoades, but really started to come along as a sophomore, when he averaged 5.3 PPG and 2.7 RPG in 17.6 minutes per night. Those numbers saw a bit of an uptick when Kern was moved into the starting lineup halfway through the season. In games Kern started, he averaged 7.2 PPG and 3.3 RPG in 21 minutes a night.

Kern’s selling points are simple: he’s a great athlete who is a terrific defender. He can already guard 1-3 with ease, and as he gets older and strong, can probably match up with 4s depending on the night.

Where Kern needs to take a step is offensively — and specifically, as a shooter. Right now, almost everything for is going towards the rim. Which, to his credit, he’s been quite efficient at, sporting a 62% field goal percentage as a sophomore. But that will only get him so far in a conference like the Big Ten. He was just 2-of-8 from beyond the arc last season, so a lot to work on from being a willing shooter to one that will also make a couple to keep the defense honest.

All in all, a nice pickup who will certainly help and be in the rotation. How large his role is will likely depend on that shot, but 6-foot-6 defensive-minded athletic wings are always welcomed.

Now, Penn State just waits for Jalen DeLoach.