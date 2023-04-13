Gotta Run It Back: Penn State PG Kanye Clary Returning For His Sophomore Season

More good news continue to come up for the Nittany Lions, as guard Kanye Clary has made it official. The sophomore will return to Penn State next season, given newly hired head coach Mike Rhoads an integral piece of what ended up being an NCAA Tournament team.

Clary made incremental progress as the season went on, seeing his time increase to as much as 19 minutes in games as the season came to a close —he would close the season averaging 10.4 minutes per game. Kanye’s breakout game came on the road at Maryland, where he logged 23 minutes and scored 17 points, both career highs for the freshman at the time.

Clary fits the style of offense Rhoads will opt to run with the Nittany Lions, as he is someone not afraid to get to the basket, with speed and agility to boot. If Clary can work on improving his free throw percentage, he may well be a force to be reckoned with in his Penn State career!

Here’s to even more success in Kanye Clary’s sophomore season!