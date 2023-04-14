5 Players to Watch During Penn State’s Blue-White Game: Offense

Football in Beaver Stadium is back! Penn State will hold its annual Blue-White Game on Saturday, April 15 at 2 p.m. Here’s who to keep an eye on for the offense:

RT Drew Shelton (#66)

Shelton was pressed into action prematurely last season, starting several games down the stretch at right tackle due to injuries. He more than held his own, helping the offense to average 40 points per game that helped end the season on a five-game winning streak. The big question now is if Shelton is prepared to become the full-time starter at tackle as a true sophomore, allowing fifth-year senior Caedan Wallace to move to guard. It seems like the offensive line has finally taken a major step forward (go ahead, use the ‘S’ word) and further development from Shelton could pay off with total depth.

WR Tre Wallace (#6)

James Franklin has been clear that the top two receivers in camp have been KeAndre Lambert-Smith and Wallace. After that, things will need sorted out. Wallace has the burning speed to really open up the offense, and he will need to become a more regular part of the passing game. He found modest success last season with 19 catches for 273 yards and a touchdown. He seems poised for much bigger things this fall, and could be the perfect fit to take advantage of Drew Allar’s freakishly strong arm.

QB Drew Allar (#15)

Speaking of which...let’s go with the most obvious one. While Allar is in open competion with Beau Pribula, he clearly has the tools to become one of the nation’s elite signal callers before too long. Allar was able to gain some valuable experience as a true freshman, but it was clear some development was needed before he was ready for his star turn. We’ll get a taste of his offseason progress on Saturday, as well as a barometer of where his sky-high potential could take the offense this fall.

WR Malick McClain (#11)

McClain is one of the key players who could find their role in the offense following Lambert-Smith and Wallace. At 6-4, 201 lbs., he can create some serious match-up problems across the field. If at least a couple receivers are ready to step up, the offense could become an enticingly explosive unit. McClain has the ability to become a valuable part of the offense, especially in the red zone.

OL Vega Ioane (#71)

If you enjoy watching the action in the trenches, then get excited about Ioane. He’s a 6-4, 360 lb. redshirt freshman behemoth who can seriously move for a man his size. He appeared in four games and took a redshirt season in ‘22. We’ll see if he’s ready for game action - if so, can you imagine a pulling interior lineman that size racing towards you? As much as I dreamed about playing on the Beaver Stadium grass as a kid, I’m happy to be a specatator as opposed to being on the other end of that punishment.