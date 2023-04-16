Oh, Hello: PA Three-Star Jumbo ATH Caleb Brewer Commits To Penn State

THE SKINNY

Height/Weight: 6-foot-4, 275 pounds

Hometown/High School: Reading, PA (Wyomissing)

Ranking: ★★★ (0.8793 247Sports Composite)

Notable Offers: Michigan, Nebraska, Notre Dame, Tennessee, and Wisconsin

HIGHLIGHTS

THE TALE

Penn State became very familiar with Wyomissing football, as top-ranked 2023 PA prospect J’ven Williams anchored their offensive line the past couple seasons. During that time though, Brewer begin to pop up as a jumbo athlete. Defensively, he plays defensive tackle and looks like a Division-I prospect there. And offensively, he plays tight end — which in Wyomissing’s run-heavy system is essentially offensive tackle. He’ll run out for a couple routes here and there, but by and large, Brewer is a run blocker on the majority of players.

Penn State made the decision to offer Brewer in January while he was up on a visit for a Junior Day, and while he took a couple more trips elsewhere over the last few months, it was always expected that if the Nittany Lions pushed for the in-state Brewer, that he would end up at Penn State. That all came to fruition over Blue-White weekend, when Brewer made his verbal commitment to the Nittany Lions.

OUTLOOK

It remains to be seen where Brewer ends up at Penn State, whether it’s on the defensive line or offensive line. But the main gist with Brewer right now is that he’s a big, athletic kid who is already a good football player, and the Nittany Lions are happy and willing to work with those attributes. I mean, his cover photo on Twitter is him next to J’ven Williams who is listed at 6-foot-5 on Penn State’s official roster, and Brewer looks ever so slightly taller.

Personally, I think Brewer is more likely to end up on the offensive line. He’s been having to stay under 285 for high school wrestling reasons, but it looks like he has a massive frame that will hold 315-320 rather well. And while that shouldn’t disqualify him from being a defensive tackle, I don’t know if he has the flexibility and fluidity to stick along the defensive line longterm. He’s a good, functional athlete, but the top-tier quick twitch you’d like to see from a 1-Tech or 3-Tech isn’t there right now, and it’s tough to see that being added when he’s playing with 40-ish extra pounds.