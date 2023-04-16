Offensive Tackle Jimmy Christ Enters Transfer Portal

After three seasons with the Nittany Lions, offensive tackle Jimmy Christ announced that he was entering the transfer portal.

I have decided to enter the transfer portal as a graduate transfer with 3 years of eligibility. — Jimmy Christ (@Jimmy_Christ66) April 16, 2023

A three-star member of the 2020 recruiting class, Christ has served as a backup tackle for the past couple of seasons. While there was some hope that he would push for a starting job in 2023, that became very unlikely given the returns of both Olu Fashanu and Caedan Wallace, and the rise from Drew Shelton as a true freshman. Christ did stick with Penn State through the spring, but with his degree in hand and not much of a path to playing time, Christ made the decision to finish his career elsewhere.

Obviously if you are Penn State, you want to have as much tackle depth as possible. Even if Christ was never going to be a “starter” here, he’s a big kid at 6-foot-7, 315 pounds who was a quality depth piece. But you certainly get the move from Christ’s perspective, as he has the ability to be a starter at another Power Five school — or, at the very least, an FBS school. As a recruit, he was once committed to Virginia — where his brother, Tommy, played — so I wouldn’t be too surprised if that was the move he made. Virginia Tech makes some sense as well, given the Brent Pry connection.