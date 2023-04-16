Oh, Hello: 2025 Texas RB Kiandra Barker Commits to Penn State

THE SKINNY

Height/Weight: 5-foot-11, 183 pounds

Hometown/High School: The Woodlands, TX (The Woodlands)

Ranking: ★★★ (0.9506 247Sports Composite — No 75 overall)

Notable Offers: Florida State, Ole Miss, Miami, and Mississippi State

HIGHLIGHTS

THE TALE

Being that Barker is only a sophomore, the story for this one isn’t all that long. Barker broke out as a freshman, with Penn State being of the first schools to offer him back in April 2022. While it took another year to get Barker to campus, he was building out a relationship with Ja’Juan Seider and offensive analyst Charles Walker. With Barker on campus for the Blue-White game, he decided he saw all he needed to see and made the call for the Nittany Lions before his sophomore year even wrapped up.

He becomes the third member of the 2025 recruiting class, joining offensive tackle Jaelyne Matthews and cornerback Omari Gaines, both hailing from New Jersey.

OUTLOOK

Obviously, there is a ways to go for Barker. He’s also in the midst of making the move from Arkansas — where he played as a freshman and sophomore — to Texas, so the jump up in competition the next two years should give Penn State a better idea of what type of prospect Barker will ultimately be.

In the early goings though, Barker checks a lot of the boxes you’d expect from a Top 100 prospect. Solid size at 5-foot-11, 183 pounds. Good speed, having run an 11.35 100M time two years ago as an 8th grader. Shows the change-of-direction ability and quick-twitch. Good balance, and a powerful runner despite his smaller size. We’ll see how he progresses the next two seasons, but definitely has the potential to stay inside the Top 100.