Defense Flexes Muscles in Blue-White Game: Post-Game Link Dump

The performance of early enrollee outside linebacker Tony Rojas was hard to miss on Saturday.

Quarterback Drew Allar delighted fans with some improvisational skills that could serve him well when he faces live action in the fall. Allar had a shaky start to the game, but soon found his footing.

Omari Evans may have set himself apart as the battle for playing time among the wide receivers group plays out.

Dani Dennis-Sutton showed off the resuts of his offseason progress as he looked like Penn State’s next elite pass rusher.

Safety Kevin Winston Jr. made plays all over the field, making a strong argument he’s ready to be a key contributor for the secondary.

The running game and punting were two areas that will need some fine-tuning before the start of the season.

Abdul Carter, defensive end?

Penn State’s 2023 Blue-White Game by the numbers.

The day in photos, which offered both rain and shine.